STAN AI Unveils STAN TURBO: North America's Largest AI Assistant for Property Management

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / STAN AI, the largest AI assistant for property managers and community association managers in North America, announced the launch of STAN TURBO, its most advanced V2 language model, communication platform, and workflow engine to date.

Designed to revolutionize the way property managers and community association managers interact with their clients, STAN TURBO combines cutting-edge technology with intuitive design to deliver unprecedented efficiency and satisfaction.

STAN TURBO's V2 language model offers multilingual and multimodal support, enabling property managers to communicate effectively with clients in their preferred language and format. STAN TURBO not only understands the text, but also images, voice messages, emojis, etc. Its proprietary language engine and data along with the multi-source knowledge base ensure that responses are not only instant but also accurate and contextually relevant, providing a human-like interaction experience. It integrates directly with all leading property management software platforms. It can also be deployed to a wide range of communication channels including but not limited to email, SMS, phone, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, email, Webchat, and much more.

With over 600 integrations, STAN TURBO also streamlines operations by automating workflows and tasks, from newsletter creation and voicemail transcription to Google review responses and customer service ticket management. This comprehensive solution is tailored to meet the diverse needs of property management companies, helping them save time and increase revenue.

STAN TURBO is a game-changer for the property management industry," said Max Gajdel, Co-Founder of STAN AI. "We've listened to the feedback from our community of over a million active users and designed STAN TURBO not just to meet but exceed their expectations. We aim to empower property managers to work smarter, not harder, by leveraging the power of AI," added Bogdan Raic, Co-Founder of STAN AI.

STAN TURBO will be rolled out in phases throughout 2024, with early access to new features and integrations available to existing customers. For more information about STAN TURBO and how it can transform your property management communication and workflows, visit www.stan.ai.

