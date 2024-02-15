Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

In response to the overwhelmingly positive feedback received following the introduction of Sibannac's Campus Community to the public, the Company is pleased to provide an update on operations to new shareholders.

The Company is receiving significant communications from numerous firms seeking The Campus' interest in developing their brands for our spin off program. Only a select few will ultimately be chosen after due diligence and suitability for IPO on NASDAQ. Sibannac will act as the parent company and majority stakeholder in each IPO spin off. The Company will assist all targets with filing a S-1 Registration to complete an IPO. Other candidates that do not satisfy the diligence requirements, either due to brand maturity or insufficient revenues, may still engage the Campus for branding and manufacturing services.

The Company's marketing chief, Eric Stoll, of Lifetime Branding, will lead the branding development process. Eric has worked with mature brands, like Coca Cola Beverages Northeast, as well as upstart newcomers, Semcasting, Karhu, and Perky Jerky.

Sibannac, Inc. will benefit significantly from each successful spin off as its ownership in each company will reflect on the Company's balance sheet and operating statement. This spin off program will significantly enhance Sibannac's balance sheet and shareholder value, as all earnings will consolidated under Sibannac. Further, Sibannac plans to retain control of the spin off entities.

NOHO After Shot

NOHO is a breakthrough product in the health and wellness industry, designed to maximize hangover relief and recovery from the effects of alcohol consumption. Sibannac, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with alternative health and supplement maker Direct Global Supply (DGS) to place the NOHO After Shot with wholesalers and retailers.

The most recent batch of NOHO After Shot has successfully sold out. The Company is now developing an improved formula and distribution network in preparation for mass distribution nationwide across various retailers. The Company has begun negotiations with several prominent retailers and big-box stores across the US.

NOHO, as a wholly-owned in-house brand, may become a spin-off candidate for the IPO program.

Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky, was recently quoted regarding the direction of the Company, saying, "We love this model because it prevents direct dilution to Sibannac shares, but adds value to our balance sheet by consolidating operations and giving the company the resulting investment equity in the spin-offs. That should be a boon ultimately to Sibannac's share price."

For an overview of Sibannac and our operations, please see a recently recorded interview with our CEO: Interview with CEO, David Mersky

The Kavern

The Kavern is Sibannac's first retail Kava/Kratom bar and is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The buildout is complete and the bar is being stocked with inventory. We have received approval for the retail signage and will be introducing the Kavern to our neighbors through a soft opening, to be announced shortly. Located near the heart of Scottsdale's bustling, Old Town district, the Kavern will offer Kava and Kratom beverages, tinctures and capsules. It will also offer pre-packaged goods, including hemp-derived - legally compliant - Delta-9 THC gummies and beverages, our flagship Hangover remedy NOHO, unregulated mood-altering mushroom varieties - like Amanita Muscaria - as well as a line of natural supplements. Most of the inventory will be produced and packaged in our Scottsdale-based facility, just minutes from the Kavern.

After initial evaluation of the sales results and operations, the Company plans to open additional locations in Scottsdale and nearby Phoenix, creating a local hub to maximize production and operational efficiencies. Arizona is an ideal market to launch retail Kava/Kratom bars and lounges, given particularly beneficial age demographics in addition to enacting the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, which provides consumer confidence in the product's safety, thereby encouraging new entrants to the consumer market. Kratom is already over a billion-dollar industry and is still in its nascent stage. Sibannac seeks to be a leader in the space, which boasts an estimated 3-5 million regular users in the U.S. alone. The roll out of new locations may also become part of our spin off IPO program.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The Company operates an FDA registered, food-grade facility that is fully cGMP compliant and is vertically integrated, with product design, manufacturing, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

More from Sibannac - For additional information and product updates, please follow us at The Campus Co. and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sibannacinc. Media Contact: IR@theCampusCo.com

Twitter: @SibannacInc

