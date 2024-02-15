

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined to a three-month low in December on falling exports, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 13.0 billion from EUR 15.1 billion in the previous month.



The decline was driven by the 0.8 percent monthly fall in exports as imports remained unchanged from the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance posted a surplus of EUR 16.8 billion in contrast to a deficit of EUR 8.5 billion in the same period last year. For December, the expected surplus was EUR 21.5 billion.



Data showed that exports posted an annual fall of 8.8 percent. At the same time, imports declined more sharply by 18.7 percent.



In January to December, exports fell 1.2 percent and imports decreased 13.5 percent. As a result, the euro area recorded a surplus of EUR 65.9 billion, compared with a shortfall of EUR 332.2 billion in the same period last year.



