North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named one of four "Pacesetters" by ALM Law.com Compass in its latest Workplace Strategy Research.

In the research, ALM Law.com Compass examined how, following pandemic-related workplace changes and struggles, service providers are helping clients confront issues around productivity, employee wellbeing, and their real estate footprint while incorporating a human-focused workplace strategy approach to drive productivity and business growth.

The report defines Innovators as those professional services providers "who help clients develop a strategic, comprehensive workplace strategy approach that aims to reimagine work and deliver long-term business impact." As a "Pacesetter," North Highland is one of four leaders among Innovators.

"North Highland recognizes that developing an effective workplace strategy in a post-pandemic world means incorporating many areas of transformation expertise," said Alex Bombeck, CEO. "As a result, we provide clients with solutions that go beyond the traditional, physical approach to the workplace to one that aims to understand employee expectations for improved engagement, retainment, and long-term business outcomes."

Pacesetters are selected by a panel of experts comprised of ALM editors, journalists, market intelligence analysts, and external professionals and academics who have experience working with professional services providers.

