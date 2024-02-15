Acronis, Inc.: Beyond Cyber Protection Leadership: Acronis' Environmental and Social 2023 ESG Report Revealed

The report presents a comprehensive overview of Acronis' ESG achievements, strategies, and initiatives

SHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2024, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governancedetailing the company's performance and achievements in 2023 and charting a course for future positive impact. The 2023 report highlights the company's outstanding performance and achievements throughout 2023 but also underscores Acronis' dedication to making a meaningful difference in the world. It highlights the company's sustainable business practices including the results of a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions review and extensive materiality assessment. It notes important topics for Acronis stakeholders, setting the foundation to further reduce the company's carbon footprint. It also presents alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by identifying specific areas where the company is making an impact.



Acronis has consistently championed responsible practices, aiming to minimize its ecological footprint. Beyond this, the company has actively engaged with the communities it operates in, fostering positive impacts through volunteer-driven environmental days and IT education. Notably, Acronis has extended its support to under-served communities, particularly through building schools and fitting out computer labs, setting up educational programs that contribute to social upliftment.

The company also extends its environmental and educational programs to partners, helping service providers to develop their own CSR programs through participating in joint initiatives and with the help of the newly launched CSR in a Box. Acronis partners are able to reduce their own carbon footprint through deploying Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to more workloads, thus consolidating and minimizing the number of solutions required to ensure complete cyber protection of their customers.

"As we strive to become a more sustainable enterprise, our journey involves continuously expanding our thinking, discovering fresh opportunities, and understanding the interconnectedness between our actions and the broader world," said Ezequiel Steiner, CEO, Acronis. "We take responsibility for creating value for all our stakeholders by embedding environmental, social, and governance considerations firmly into our business operations."

Key highlights from Acronis' 2023 ESG report include:

Environment

Conducted the first GHG emissions assessment and developed an inventory management plan with the data to be used as a baseline for sustainability target setting.

and developed an inventory management plan with the data to be used as a baseline for setting. Launched the Acronis Cyber Foundation Ambassadors Program , mobilizing around 300 employees for environmental activities such as beach or forest cleanups

, mobilizing around 300 employees for environmental activities such as beach or forest cleanups Held six environmental days with employees' support and collecting 2,500kg of waste.



Social

Engaged in an ongoing humanitarian aid response providing support to over 3,500 victims of natural disasters and war conflicts through fundraising, humanitarian aid, and facilitating education.

response providing support to over 3,500 victims of natural disasters and war conflicts through fundraising, humanitarian aid, and facilitating education. Extended focus on educational activities, both regarding community development and cybersecurity education, by building schools, setting up computer labs, and running IT training classes, impacting over 33,500 people.

Launched a vendor independent MSP academy (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/academy/) as a hub for comprehensive business and cybersecurity education.



Governance

Developed a procurement information hub and extended supplier questionnaire.

and extended supplier questionnaire. Launched a public Acronis Trust Center providing visibility on certifications, compliance, and security information.

providing visibility on certifications, compliance, and security information. Launched CSR in a Box - an opportunity for our partners and customers to launch their own ESG initiatives.



For more information, please download the full Acronis 2023 ESG report here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/sustainability-governance/

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurityto deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has 1,800+ employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 20,000+ service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Media Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf4656bb-2794-4088-b205-49bc1cfafe07