The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 15

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 14 February 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 14 February 2024 85.92p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 84.30p per ordinary share

15 February 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45