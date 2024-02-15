

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer morale in Switzerland improved for a third straight month in January led by stronger economic and financial expectations, survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -41 from -44 in December. A year ago, the score was -35.



In October, the reading was -53.



The sub-index for economic expectations rose to -28 from -29.



Consumers' current assessment is that the economy has now bottomed out, the SECO said.



