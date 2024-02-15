

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed retail sales in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the month of January.



The Commerce Department said retail sales slid by 0.8 percent in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.



Economists had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales fell by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.4 percent in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



