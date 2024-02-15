Omega Engineering Teams Up With Carnegie Mellon Racing

The Student Engineering Team will Utilize Omega Engineering Strain Gauges in the Design and Build of Formula1-Style Race Cars

NORWALK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / OMEGA ENGINEERING, a global leader in measurement and control technology, proudly collaborated with Carnegie Mellon Racing, the student engineering team at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA, with a donation of biaxial strain gauges - to be used in the development of their Formula1-style race cars.

Carnegie Mellon Racing has a long history in racing: designing their first combustion race car back in 2002, and, in 2014, becoming one of the first university racing teams to make the switch to an electric powertrain.

With an aim to transform students into effective engineers, leaders, and problem solvers, the Carnegie Mellon Racing team is accessible to all students - regardless of experience level, background, or area of study.

Omega has fulfilled a donation of transducer-quality strain gauges (Biaxial, 90 o T Rosette Strain Gauges with Transducer Quality) - whose rugged construction, high performance, and unparalleled reliability allow for highly accurate biaxial strain measurement. Carnegie Mellon Racing will utilize these strain gauges to validate loads across control arms in their suspension system and the axial strain measurements will validate their design and force calculations, which will help the team improve their suspension system for the future.

"We are thrilled to witness the ingenuity of the student engineers at Carnegie Mellon Racing," noted Mandy Allen, Sr. Director of Brand and Digital at DwyerOmega. "Their efforts to drive innovation through STEM are truly inspiring. We're proud to contribute to their groundbreaking work, and we wish them the best of luck in their upcoming Formula SAE competition."

With its donation to Carnegie Mellon Racing, Omega Engineering continues its efforts in supporting access and interest in STEM education around the globe, as well as improving the world, one measurement at a time.

ABOUT OMEGA

Founded in 1962 to manufacture a single thermocouple line, Omega Engineering has grown into a leading international, integrated, single-source supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions for the industrial processing, aerospace, chemical and petrochemical, medical and pharmaceutical, and food and beverage markets. With over 700 employees, operations at Omega include research and development, engineering and manufacturing, calibration, sales, marketing, distribution, expert technical support, and customer service. Omega designs and manufactures more than 165,000 state-of-the-art, innovative products for the measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity.

