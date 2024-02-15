Propelr Acquires Ireland Pay

Acquisition Advances Propelr's Strategy to Provide Full-Service Payment Offerings Across All Platforms in the Payments Industry

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Propelr, a prominent payment acceptance provider, proudly announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Ireland Pay, a Miami-based merchant services company. This strategic alliance is rooted in a shared mission to empower businesses with simple, secure, and integrated payment processing solutions.

By acquiring Ireland Pay, Propelr gains access to its vast processor network, unlocking new markets for existing and future clients. This expands Propelr's reach and solidifies its position as a leading payments provider for both merchants seeking processing solutions and software companies wanting to seamlessly integrate payment acceptance into their applications. This also allows Propelr to offer a more complete payments program for independent agent offices and ISOs that sell Propelr's merchant services to their network of contacts.

Angelo Grecco, Propelr Co-Founder, said, "We're thrilled to welcome Ireland Pay to the Propelr team! With a now expanded solution set, we look forward to helping our clients continue to grow their businesses by way of innovative and cost-effective payments technology and integrations."

In addition to the acquisition of Ireland Pay, Propelr welcomes Chris Caso, Ireland Pay CEO, to its leadership team. Chris brings valuable industry insights and experience, stating, "As a successful merchant services organization, Ireland Pay had the opportunity to partner with a number of payment providers. We chose to join Propelr because we believe it's the best-positioned company in the payments industry. I look forward to working with the Propelr team on expanding its offerings and helping our clients streamline their payment systems."

About Propelr

Propelr is an innovative payments provider, helping small-to-mid-sized organizations, as well as global brands, accept and manage billions of dollars in card transactions each year. Taking a consultative approach, Propelr delivers customized payment solutions that address its clients' specific processing needs. It also provides developer-friendly integrations for businesses that wish to integrate payment acceptance into their existing applications, while actively participating in the payments revenue.

Independent sales offices and agents choose to partner with Propelr as their preferred payments provider, selling Propelr's merchant services and scalable solutions to their portfolio of businesses.

Propelr is committed to helping its clients grow by optimizing their payments ecosystems to benefit their bottom lines. Additional information about Propelr is available at www.propelrpay.com/.

