Chaser Technologies: SMEs Can Eliminate Time Spent Manually Chasing Late Payments Over the Phone by Using Auto-Calls in Chaser

Chaser, the leading global accounts receivable SaaS provider has launched Auto-calls. These are automated phone calls that deliver prescripted payment reminders, which reduce the manual intervention needed when chasing late payments. Chaser has expanded its credit management automation functionality to help businesses worldwide save time on one of the most time-consuming parts of the debtor management process: phone calls.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Auto-calls use text-to-speech technology, so businesses can pre-write a script of the exact phone call they want to make to their debtors. Chaser will then make the phone calls automatically, which are personalized to every recipient using an automated voice, on the times and dates that users choose. This lets businesses deliver timely call reminders to their debtors, and remind them of upcoming or overdue invoices, without committing any time or effort.





Phone calls are a cornerstone of the credit management process for many businesses; 61% of businesses list phone calls as a staple in their debtor-chasing process (2022 late payment report). However, manually chasing customer payments represents a significant time cost for these businesses, with the average business in the USA spending over 14 hours every week following up on overdue invoices (2022 late payment report).

One of the most time-consuming parts of manual credit management is phone calls (Webio), as finance teams must prepare what to say, and collate the debtor's account information, due dates, invoice amounts, and much more, before even picking up the phone. Especially for SMBs, this is valuable time and resource that could be directed toward business growth, instead of manually following up on customer payments.

By using accounts receivables automation tools currently available in Chaser, SMBs have already been able to significantly reduce their time spent chasing debtors, and in 2023 saved 9.2million minutes by simply automating their email and SMS payment reminders. Introducing the ability to automate phone call payment chasing in addition to email and SMS will help SMBs further reduce the manual work required when following up on late payments, empowering them to allocate resources more efficiently and focus on business growth.

Auto-calls bring a new era of efficiency to accounts receivable management, allowing SMBs worldwide to effortlessly manage late payments. With this innovative feature, businesses can now automate phone call payment reminders, saving valuable time and resources while maintaining strong client relationships.

Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser, states: "Auto-calls represent a significant milestone in Chaser's journey to support businesses that are struggling to get paid and having to invest a large amount of time calling numerous debtors every month. In this difficult economy, we need businesses to be able to focus their resources on growth instead of manual tasks related to trying to get paid for work that has already been done."

ABOUT CHASER

Chaser helps businesses get paid sooner with its all-in-one accounts receivables automation platform, debt collections and outsourced credit control services. Users can credit check, monitor debtors, chase late invoices via SMS and email, collect payments, recover debt and reconcile accounts, all in the same platform.

By sending automatic and deeply personalized payment reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over USD 30 billion in overdue invoices.

chaserhq.com

twitter.com/chaser_hq

