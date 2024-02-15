Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses From Italy Changing Corporate Strategy to Address Product Distribution, Licensing and Exclusivity Opportunities

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Kisses From Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant operator, franchisor, and product distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe, announced today its strategic shift towards strengthening product distribution to retail stores and region-wide distributors. Leveraging established relationships in Europe and exploring new relationships in South America, the company aims to introduce licensed products and explore potential exclusive rights in North America and Europe.

The Company's decision to expand into new markets is fueled by the improved conditions in supply chain management and a reduction in associated costs, primarily in transport and shipping. Kisses From Italy sees promising opportunities in these market sectors and is committed to delivering high-quality products to consumers. This is following the Company's recent announcement of launching its online shopping platform and bolstering its distribution network across North America with TotalShip World Wide and its affiliates.

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO, and co-founder of Kisses From Italy, said, "We are excited to focus our efforts on expanding our product distribution to retail stores and distributors in key regions. Leveraging our current relationships with European manufacturers and potential South American producers allows us to introduce licensed products and explore exclusive rights, strengthening our presence in these markets."

Di Turi also stated, "with the supply chain challenges becoming somewhat mitigated and more accessible, we see this as an opportune time to diversify our product offerings and tap into new customer bases. We are confident that the strategic expansion will boost our presence and contribute to increased revenue and market share. Di Turi added that "additionally, Kisses From Italy envisions the potential for another corporate-owned restaurant. We are actively exploring opportunities."

With Kisses From Italy branded products currently available in over 90 stores across Ontario and Quebec, the Company remains committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The strategic shift aligns with the company's long-term vision and commitment to adapt to market trends, ensuring sustained growth and success.

This release follows the recent announcement of the Company having entered into an agreement with TotalShip World Wide and its affiliates for all shipping and logistical solutions for North America and to strengthen its distribution network across the United States. TotalShip provides shipping and logistical solutions at significant cost savings, offering businesses greater control over their express, ground, and supply chain distribution services.

About Kisses From Italy Inc.

Kisses From Italy Retail Store: https://kissesfromitaly-retail.myshopify.com

Kisses from Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) is a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain developer, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe.

In September 2019, FINRA approved our common stock for trading, and in October 2019, it approved our common stock for up-listing to the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol KITL

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Reference is made to cautionary statements outlined in the company's most recent SEC filings, available at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.kissesfromitaly.com. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

For more information, please visit www.kissesfromitaly.com.

Contact Information:

Kisses From Italy Inc.

305-423-7129

info@kissesfromitaly.com

SOURCE: Kisses From Italy Inc.

