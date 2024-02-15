Shore Consulting: Jeff Shore Announces 18th Annual Sales & Marketing Summit: North America's Premier New Home Sales Leadership Event

Home sales professionals will gather on July 16-18 at The Music City Center in Nashville for an immersive experience to collaborate, innovate, and elevate the homebuilding industry

AUBURN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / With the homebuilding landscape shifting and accelerating at a magnitude never seen before, the return of North America's premier new home sales leadership event - Jeff Shore's 18th Annual Sales & Marketing Summit - arrives at a crucial time. As AI technologies rewrite the rules for buyers and sellers, the homebuilding industry is besieged by challenges that are generating imminent and widespread change. Bringing together hundreds of the most ambitious home sales leaders under one roof, the "Future Forward" themed 2024 Sales & Marketing Summit will take over 85,000 square feet at the Music City Center in Nashville on July 16-18, offering attendees invaluable insights and strategies to navigate the warp-speed changes and propel the homebuilding industry into the future.

In tandem with Shore Consulting, Inc. celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2024 is a momentous year for new home sales expert Jeff Shore, who will once again join forces with owner and president of Group Two , Mollie Elkman, for the Summit. Shore and Elkman will demonstrate how marketing and sales teams can work in sync and have assembled a roster of over 20 distinguished speakers to educate and empower attendees through a dynamic lineup of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. With the urgent understanding that home sales professionals are facing distinct challenges in a rapidly evolving market, the 2024 Shore Summit is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to adapt and thrive.

"The stakes feel high for many sales and marketing pros right now, but we're bullish about where the future of homebuilding is headed," said Shore. "The 18th Annual Sales & Marketing Summit will present ideas and learning specifically designed for today's market, while reinforcing our proven programs so attendees can confidently conquer the challenges and seize the opportunities of this modern market. There won't be another brain trust like this in 2024. The Summit will offer a quantum leap of potential for sales and marketing professionals in terms of networking opportunities, strategizing, and knowledge sharing."

As the original and largest event of its kind, the Summit exclusively serves the homebuilding industry with game-changing perspectives and groundbreaking tools. Harnessing Shore's breadth of experience, which has generated over 140,000 new home sales topping $65 billion in revenue, the Summit will apply a psychology-based sales approach to relevant trends and topics. Attendees will gain a holistic understanding of current and future market outlooks, ultimately leaving the Summit more prepared and better resourced to move the needle in their careers.

Featured speakers for the Summit include homebuilder industry veterans such as Amy O'Connor, Ryan Taft, Michelle Bendien, Mary Beth Berry, Brian Walter, Dr. Orphe Divounguy, Mollie Carmichael, Chip Johnson, Alexis Udine and more. Together, these experts will show attendees how to stay ahead of the curve by offering a holistic understanding of the emerging technologies and systems that are fundamentally changing the sales and marketing process.

In addition to hearing from industry figureheads, the Summit also differentiates itself by providing intimate access to its sponsorship partners, which include prominent brands like Opendoor for Builders, Aireal, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, CMG Home Loans, Westwood Insurance Agency, Atlas RTX and many others.Most larger conventions can make it difficult for attendees to build meaningful connections with others, which is why it's become a major function of the Shore Summit every year.

Results from the 2023 Shore Summit revealed that 87% of Summit guests would recommend the Summit to their colleagues, a metric rarely achieved in any industry, indicating the 2024 Shore Summit will be a high priority for both new and veteran attendees. Testimonials from last year's attendees reflect that incredibly high Net Promoter Score with glowing remarks, including:

"What an experience! The event itself was highly organized and carefully planned. The speakers and presenters were incredibly knowledgeable, and the content and ideas were noteworthy."

- Cara Munsey, Marketing Account Manager at HHHunt

"The Sales & Marketing Summit is one of the most impactful events I attend each year. The experience is undeniably beneficial, brimming with inspiring discussions and invaluable lessons learned from the variety of speakers and panelists that are experts in the field."

- Whitney Harvey, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Magnolia Homes

"I've been to many conferences. This is the best I've ever attended. All sessions were relevant and timely."

- Janet Waters, Director at Meybohm Real Estate

"The Summit never fails to deliver. Already on my calendar for next year. Together we will change the world."

- John Christy, Area Sales Manager at Lennar Homes

"The Summit is a highlight in my year, I have only missed 2! Always great new content and reminders of the most important skills. It gets better every year!"

- Caroline Ashe, Sales & Marketing Director at Ivey Homes

The Summit champions the Music City Center's commitment to reducing environmental impact. As an award-wining, LEED Gold Certified facility, the Music City Center is on the forefront of sustainability and green events. The venue includes a four-acre green roof that absorbs heat, insulates the facility, provides a habitat for plants, insects, and wildlife, includes 845 solar panels and four honeybee hives that produce 100 pounds of honey per year and provide pollination, as well as extensive recycling and food waste reduction. The Summit will join the venue's dedicated efforts by using digital signage, following waste reduction and recycling protocols, and helping the local community by donating excess materials.

Attendees can take advantage of the Sales & Marketing Summit room block rate at The Loews Vanderbilt Nashville, located steps from the legendary recording studios of Music Row, the hallowed halls of Vanderbilt University, and popular attractions and dining options. The room block rate expires on June 17 and can be accessed here.

Admission to the 18th Annual Sales & Marketing Summit can be accessed with Early Bird pricing of $2,299 per ticket now until March 4th. Full price tickets start at $2,999 per ticket. Group discounts are also available for five or more individuals from the same company.

To purchase tickets or for more information, e-mail becca@jeffshore.com or visit jeffshore.com/summit .

About Jeff Shore

Jeff Shore is the Founder of Shore Consulting, Inc. a company specializing in consumer psychology and customer experience training programs for homebuilders. Using these modern, game-changing techniques, Jeff Shore's clients delivered over 145,000 new homes generating $54 billion in revenue last year.

Jeff holds the Certified Speaking Professional designation from the National Speakers Association (NSA) and is a member of the NSA's exclusive Million Dollar Speaker's Group. He is the author of 11 books on sales and customer experience strategies, including his best-selling books from McGraw-Hill Business Be Bold and Win the Sale and Follow Up and Win the Sale.

Contact:

Judy Stone

NewGround PR & Media

jstone@newgroundco.com

SOURCE: Shore Consulting

View the original press release on accesswire.com