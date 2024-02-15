

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto rally continues unabated with market capitalization jumping to $1.95 trillion and Bitcoin rising above the $52.5k level. Fresh flows to Bitcoin Spot ETF on Wednesday spurred further bullish momentum in the crypto space.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $52,331.39, having added 1.2 percent in the past 24 hours. BTC has gained 16.6 percent in the past week and 23.8 percent on a year-to-date basis. BTC currently dominates 52.6 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin has surged ahead in the past few days amidst excitement triggered by the massive flows to Bitcoin Spot ETFs. Data from Farside Investors shows the net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows surpassed $4.1 billion on February 14. Considering the cumulative outflows of $6.7 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 has exceeded $10.8 billion. Net inflows amounted to $340 million on Wednesday versus $631 million on Tuesday and $493 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with cumulative inflows of $4.8 billion, followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) that witnessed cumulative inflows of $3.4 billion.



Though Bitcoin's price in dollar terms is 24 percent below the all-time high recorded on November 10, 2021, the BTC-Yen pair has now touched a record high of 7.9 million yen. It is currently at 7.83 million yen, recording an overnight jump of around 0.40 percent. The pair has been trading above the level of 7 million yen since February 10. The USD/JPY pair, which was at 113.90 on November 10, 2021 has simultaneously surged to 149.86, reflecting the weakness of the Japanese Yen in the backdrop of an ultra-dovish monetary policy regime.



Ethereum rallied more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,811.31. ETH now commands 17.2 percent of the overall crypto market.



BNB (BNB) regained the 4th rank overall with an overnight surge of more than 5 percent. BNB is currently trading at $351.73.



Amidst an overnight decline of 1.2 percent, Solana (SOL) slipped back to the 5th rank overall. SOL is currently changing hands at $116.28.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) gained 2.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.5501 but continues to be saddled with losses of more than 10 percent over the past 90 days.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) has gained 3.1 percent in the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $0.5954.



9th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) extended gains with an overnight rally of 2.4 percent.



10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) added 3.7 percent overnight but is grappling with losses of 3.6 percent on a year-to-date basis.



31st ranked VeChain (VET) jumped 32 percent overnight to trade at $0.04569. 63rd ranked Bitget Token (BGB) also rallied 16.9 percent overnight. 91st ranked Terra Classic (LUNC), 50th ranked Helium (HNT) and 41st ranked Mantle (MNT) have all gained more than 10 percent in the past 24 hours.



75th ranked Pyth Network (PYTH) slipped 5.1 percent in the past 24 hours, followed by 94th ranked pendle (PENDLE) that slipped 4.8 percent. 34th ranked Celestia (TIA), 32nd ranked Injective (INJ), 16th ranked Internet Computer (ICP), 74th ranked Astar (ASTR) and 19th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have all slipped more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken