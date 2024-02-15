Regulatory News:

Algeria's public broadcaster, Télédiffusion d'Algérie (TDA), has extended its partnership with Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange: ETL) (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL), with an increase in capacity on the EUTELSAT 7 West A satellite. This new multi-year agreement will consolidate TDA's TV and radio channels at the 7/8° West orbital position, the country's leading video neighbourhood.

TDA currently broadcasts an extensive offer of some 26 free-to-air public and private television and radio channels in both standard and high definition. The additional capacity at 7/8° West will enable the company to enhance its content offering to audiences across the country, and further afield across the Middle East and North Africa. With an increased line-up of around 15 private channels, accessible on a pay-as-you-go basis, TDA will deliver an enhanced end-user experience to better serve its customers.

The 7/8° West orbital position is the leading satellite neighbourhood for audiences in Algeria, reaching 97% of satellite TV households, and the leading orbital position across the Middle East and North Africa. Offering broadcasters, the largest exclusive reach in the region, audiences prefer the 7/8° West video neighbourhood thanks to its unparalleled line-up of around 900 TV channels broadcasting from the 7/8° West orbital location.

Laurence Delpy, General Manager of the Video Business Unit, Eutelsat, commented: "TDA is a long-standing partner of Eutelsat. They were one of the first major broadcasting companies in the Arab world to entrust us with their television and radio channels, and we have been proud to support them in their broadcasting journey. With this new commitment, we are delighted to continue to work with them as they consolidate their offer at our vibrant 7/8 degrees West video neighbourhood, delivering an enhanced user experience for audiences across Algeria and beyond."

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses customers' needs in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com/oneweb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215304414/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Joanna Darlington

Tel. +33 674 521 531

jdarlington@eutelsat.com



Anita Baltagi

Tel. +33 643 930 178

abaltagi@eutelsat.com

Katie Dowd

Tel. +1 202 271 2209

kdowd@oneweb.net

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel. +33 674 521 531

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens Berge

+33 670 80 95 58

hlaurensberge@eutelsat.com