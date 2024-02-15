Ideal Power to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call on February 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call on February 29, 2024, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International dial-in number: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 233198

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company's investor relations website under the Events tab HERE.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on March 14, 2024.

Toll Free Replay Number: 877-481-4010

International Replay Number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 49960

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 7, 2024

Ideal Power plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 7 at 3:40 ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing. Analysts and investors may submit questions during the live webcast on March 7.

Roth Capital 36th Annual Conference on March 18 or 19, 2024

Ideal Power plans to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Roth Conference in Dana Point, California on March 18 or 19. Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power on Roth's online conference platform or contact their Roth representative.

The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The timing of Ideal Power's presentation webcast and additional information about this conference will be provided by the Company when it is available.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

jchristensen@darrowir.com

703-297-6917

