Dow Jones News
15.02.2024
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 09/02/2024

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 09/02/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (LEMB,MEUD,MEUS,EABE,RPAB,USIG,USIX,USIC,MMS) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 09/02/2024 
15-Feb-2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 09/02/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 09/02/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs 

First Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index         TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the 
                                      CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF 
                                                     (at Open) 
             Amundi Global     Markit iBoxx USD                London 
LU1686830909 Physical  Emerging Bond Markit Liquid Emerging    0,30% USD LEMB  USD   Stock  09/02/2024 
             iBoxx - UCITS ETF   Markets Sovereigns       LN       Exchange 
             Dist         Mid Price TCA TRI 
                                        MEUD      London 
                                        LN   GBX   Stock  10/02/2024 
             Amundi Stoxx Europe  STOXX Europe 600 (Net              Exchange 
LU0908500753 Physical  600 - UCITS ETF Acc  Return)        0,07% EUR 
                                        MEUS      London 
                                        LN   USD   Stock  09/02/2024 
                                                Exchange 
                                        EABE      London 
             Amundi MSCI Europe  MSCI Europe Climate       LN   GBP   Stock  09/02/2024 
LU2130768844 Physical  Climate Transition  Change CTB Select   0,18% EUR         exchange 
             CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) Index Net EUR 
                                        ------------------ 
                                        USIG      London 
             Amundi USD Corporate Bloomberg MSCI USD       LN   USD   Stock  09/02/2024 
             Bond PAB Net Zero   Corporate Paris                 Exchange 
LU1285959703 Physical  Ambition - UCITS ETF Aligned Green Tilted 0,14% USD 
             Dist         Index              USIX      London 
                                        LN   GBX   Stock  09/02/2024 
                                                Exchange 
             Amundi USD Corporate Bloomberg MSCI USD               London 
LU1285959885 Physical  Bond PAB Net Zero   Corporate Paris    0,14% USD USIC  USD   Stock  09/02/2024 
             Ambition - UCITS ETF Aligned Green Tilted      LN       Exchange 
             Acc          Index 
             Amundi MSCI EMU Small MSCI EMU Small Cap 
LU1598689153 Physical  Cap ESG CTB Net Zero ESG Broad CTB Select 0,40% EUR ------------ 
             Ambition - UCITS ETF Index 
             Dist

Absorbed ETFs 

Last Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index          TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the 
                                      CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF 
                                                     (at Close) 
             Lyxor iBoxx USD    Markit iBoxx USD Liquid              London 
LU1686830909 Synthetical Liquid Emerging   Emerging Markets    0,30% USD LEMB  USD   Stock   08/02/2024 
             Markets Sovereigns Sovereigns Mid Price       LN       Exchange 
             UCITS ETF - Dist  TCA Index 
                                        MEUD      London 
                                        LN   GBX   Stock   08/02/2024 
             Lyxor Core STOXX  STOXX Europe 600 (Net               Exchange 
LU0908500753 Physical  Europe 600 (DR) -  Return)         0,07% EUR 
             UCITS ETF Acc                     MEUS      London 
                                        LN   USD   Stock   08/02/2024 
                                                Exchange 
                                        EABE      London 
             Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe LargeMidCap      LN   GBP   Stock   08/02/2024 
             S&P Europe Climate Net Zero 2050                   Exchange 
LU2198884491 Physical  PAB (DR) UCITS ETF Paris-Aligned ESG Net  0,18% EUR 
             - Acc        Total Return Index        RPAB      London 
                                        LN   USD   Stock   08/02/2024 
                                                Exchange 
                                        USIG      London 
                                        LN   USD   Stock   08/02/2024 
             Lyxor ESG USD    Bloomberg MSCI USD                Exchange 
LU1285959703 Physical  Corporate Bond (DR) Corporate Liquid SRI  0,14% USD 
             UCITS ETF - Dist  Sustainable Index         USIX      London 
                                        LN   GBX   Stock   08/02/2024 
                                                Exchange 
             Lyxor ESG USD    Bloomberg MSCI USD        USIC      London 
LU1285959885 Physical  Corporate Bond (DR) Corporate Liquid SRI  0,14% USD LN   USD   Stock   08/02/2024 
             UCITS ETF - Acc   Sustainable Index                 Exchange 
             Lyxor MSCI EMU   MSCI EMU Small Cap Net              London 
LU1598689153 Physical  Small Cap (DR)   Return EUR Index    0,40% EUR MMS LN GBP   Stock   08/02/2024 
             UCITS ETF - Dist                           Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 09/02/2024 at close.

- Effective 09/02/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 08/02/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   09/02/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1686830909, LU0908500753, LU0908500753, LU2198884491, LU2198884491, LU1285959703, LU1285959703, 
        LU1285959885, LU1598689153 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     LEMB,MEUD,MEUS,EABE,RPAB,USIG,USIX,USIC,MMS 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 304091 
EQS News ID:  1838335 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 08:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

