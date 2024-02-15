

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday.



The Fed said industrial production slipped by 0.1 percent in January compared to economist estimates for a 0.3 percent increase.



Revised data also showed industrial production was unchanged in December compared to the previously reported 0.1 percent uptick.



The unexpected dip in production in January came as manufacturing output fell by 0.5 percent and mining output tumbled by 2.3 percent, with winter weather contributing to the declines in both sectors.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken