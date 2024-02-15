General Sports Worldwide Adds Cuyler Holmquist to Its Global Executive Search and Team Consulting Division

New VP will be responsible for providing strategic consulting, executive recruitment and evaluative analytics services for a variety of sports entities to improve their operations

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / General Sports Worldwide today announced Cuyler Holmquist has joined the international firm as Vice President, Executive Search, Strategic Consulting & Analytics, operating out of New York City and London. With a global scope, Holmquist will be responsible for providing strategic consulting, executive recruitment and evaluative analytics services for a variety of sports entities to improve their operations. He will also work closely with the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions group in evaluating and brokering the purchase and sale of sporting assets.

"We are excited to add yet another experienced and talented member to our growing team," said General Sports Worldwide President Lou DePaoli. "Cuyler has an outstanding reputation in the sports industry as an experienced and international-facing executive recruiter as well as for his innovative proprietary analytical consulting work. We look forward to having him expand our footprint and services globally."

Holmquist brings to General Sports Worldwide experience in global sports recruiting, strategic consulting, measurement and evaluative analytics work, most recently as an independent advisor to numerous sports organizations in North America and Europe. Prior to joining General Sports Worldwide, Holmquist served as Executive Director, Sports/Media/Entertainment for Sucherman Group, and Head of U.S. Sports Practice for Odgers Berndtson, while also consulting for multiple sports properties and spending his first few professional years with solutions technology giant Citrix.

Fluent in three languages, Holmquist has lived and worked in numerous countries, including the U.S., U.K., Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands. He received his Master's Degree in International Sport Management from Coventry University in the U.K., and his Bachelor's Degree in History from the University of Maryland.

"I am thrilled to be joining Andy, Lou and the rest of the General Sports Worldwide team and look forward to contributing to our rapidly growing global business," said Holmquist. "In a short period of time, GSW has built an amazing and ambitious organization with a wonderful ethos and superb reputation, which I am excited to be a part of."

General Sports Worldwide was launched in 2020 by veteran sports industry entrepreneur Andy Appleby, and is focused in four key areas of sports:

• Athlete Representation in the U.S., U.K. and Europe

• Executive Search and Team Consulting

• Sports Team Sales, Mergers and Acquisitions

• Sponsorship Brokering

For more information, visit: generalsportsworldwide.com or theclubhousecareers.com

