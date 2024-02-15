DirectTrust Announces 2024 Annual Conference: The Future of Trust in Health

Call for speaker proposals is open; Sessions focused on theme of constructively bridging the tension of usability, privacy, security, identity, and collaboration for a trustworthy health ecosystem

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / DirectTrust, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance, standards development, and accreditation body focused on advancing trust in healthcare, today announced its 2024 Annual Conference: The Future of Trust in Health will take place September 22-25, 2024 at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark.

The event will convene a diverse group of health and health technology leaders, along with passionate members of the communities they serve, for timely conversations aimed at constructively bridging the tension of usability, privacy, security, identity, and collaboration for a trustworthy health ecosystem.

"Stakeholders trying to operate organizations in this turbulent health ecosystem are balancing responsibilities and obligations against operational goals and altruistic missions. These competing priorities remain precariously at odds with each other," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. "This September in St. Louis, we'll examine how together, we can turn this tension into a positive force. I look forward to the many discussions that will focus on the kind of system we want to foster while evaluating the strategies needed as we continue establishing trust in a connected world."

A call for proposals to speak at the September event is officially open. Proposals will be accepted through March 31 with selected speakers notified by early Summer. Information on submitting a proposal, including speaker guidelines, are available here.

Possible topics to be explored, include:

How might we provide interoperable solutions and enable reliable individual identification, while ensuring privacy?

How do we best make use of existing interoperability mechanisms while planning for the future of exchange?

Which digital health applications are trustworthy and how will we know?

How can we provide a secure and trustworthy way for individuals and their records to be reliably identified and resolved?

How will we balance potential value with the security and intellectual property risks of AI?

How can we prepare for disasters while continuing to run successful operations?

Can consensus-based standards development and governance be both inclusive and efficient?

How do we promote competition while advancing standards?

"Whether you represent healthcare or socialcare organizations, technology providers, standards bodies, patients, or advocacy groups, we encourage submission of proposals that inspire, challenge, and offer tangible solutions to the complex issues at the intersection of technology and health," added Stuewe.

For the latest information on the 2024 DirectTrust Annual Conference: The Future of Trust in Health, including registration, hotel and sponsorships, visit bit.ly/DirectTrust2024.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to instilling trust in the exchange of health data. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

