Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 15
15 February 2024
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
(the "Company")
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that James Smith and Claire Long will provide a live presentation relating to the Investor Update via Investor Meet Company on 27 February 2024, 10:00 GMT.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9 am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/premier-miton-global-renewables-trust-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
LEI: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
Enquiries:
Premier Fund Managers Limited
Claire Long
James Smith
+44 (0) 1483 30 60 90