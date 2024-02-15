Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Releases Video Compilation Of Hamas Leaders In Their Own Words Following October 7

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has published a compilation video of Hamas In Their Own Words Since October 7. Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, MEMRI has translated dozens of announcements, statements, and interviews by Hamas leaders and officials.

They include Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif's October 7 announcement of Operation Al-Aqsa, on Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV, and interviews and statements by Hamas officials, from leaders Ismail Haniya and Khaled Mashal who live in Qatar; senior official Osama Hamdan, who lives in Lebanon; Hamas political bureau deputy chairman Saleh Al-Arouri and members Moussa Abu Marzouk, Fathi Hamad, and Ghazi Hamad and Ali Baraka; the spokesman of Hamas's military wing Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida; Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmad Abd Al-Hadi and Hamas head in Sidon, Lebanon Ayman Shanaa; Hamas official Hisham Qasem; Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras; the head of Hamas political department abroad Sami Abu Zuhri, and Talal Nassar, Hamas official based in Turkey.

These officials were speaking on television networks from across the Middle East: Qatar's Al-Jazeera, Hamas's Al-Aqsa TV in Gaza, Hizbullah's Al-Manar TV in Lebanon, Turkey's TRT, Egypt's Sada Elbalad TV, Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen, affiliated with the Iran-led resistance axis, and more.

The 46-minute video compilation can be viewed in full, or part by part, for a total of five parts. Below the links to the videos is a comprehensive Table of Contents for the compilation.

TO VIEW THE FULL COMPILATION "HAMAS IN THEIR OWN WORDS SINCE OCTOBER 7, CLICK HERE.

TO VIEW PART 1 OF THE COMPILATION VIDEO, CLICK HERE .

TO VIEW PART 2 OF THE COMPILATION VIDEO, CLICK HERE.

TO VIEW PART 3 OF THE COMPILATION VIDEO, CLICK HERE .

TO VIEW PART 4 OF THE COMPILATION VIDEO, CLICK HERE .

TO VIEW PART 5 OF THE COMPILATION VIDEO, CLICK HERE .

MEMRI also has a webpage dedicated to covering reactions to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, from the Middle East as well as worldwide. This webpage highlights all the latest MEMRI content about the ongoing conflict with reactions from other jihadi groups, research on Hamas and other relevant actors, and updated on-the-ground developments, among other topics.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

