Fortune names U.S. Bank One of the 2024 World's Most Admired Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / U.S. Bank:

The company topped its industry for the 14th consecutive year

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

Fortune magazine again recognized U.S. Bank as one of the 2024 World's Most Admired Companies , naming it No. 1 in the Superregional Banks category for the 14th consecutive year.

Within the Superregional Banks industry category, U.S. Bank topped the list in four of the nine key attributes of reputation: Long-term investment, quality of products/services, people management and use of corporate assets. U.S. Bank ranked second in financial soundness, quality of management and social responsibility.

The Fortune 2024 World's Most Admired Companies list is determined by a survey of senior executives, directors and analysts rating 660 companies in 29 countries across 52 industry sectors on a series of criteria.

