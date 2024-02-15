RisMedia Honors Omer Granot and Erez Yakoel of LocalizeOS as Real Estate Newsmakers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / LocalizeOS is proud to announce that its CEO, Omer Granot , and VP of Research and Development, Erez Yakoel , have been selected as RISMedia 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers . Newsmakers are selected by RisMedia's executive and editorial teams and represent a select group of leaders who are making significant contributions to the real estate industry and the communities they serve.

Newsmakers are renowned for their commitment to driving positive change and shaping the future of the real estate sector across six distinct categories. This year's honorees are those who forged forward despite a challenging year-achieving success and moving the industry forward in the midst of major disruption. Omer and Erez have been recognized in the esteemed Futurists category, nodding to the pair's visionary approach to leveraging cutting-edge, AI-powered technology to revolutionize the real estate landscape.

"It's inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year's group of 2024 Newsmakers is no exception. From the creativity and innovation being implemented through the shifting and challenging 2023 market, to industry records being broken, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, more than 300 of whom we are honoring on our seventh year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, Founder, CEO and Publisher of RISMedia.

As CEO, Omer spearheaded LocalizeOS' mission to empower real estate professionals with advanced AI solutions, enabling them to streamline manual processes, improve client experiences, and drive business growth. Under his guidance, Omer led the company through major advancements including the expansion into four major U.S. metros and restructuring the organization and product roadmap. Overall, Omer has made a profound impact on the residential real estate industry: he was one of the first to raise awareness on the impact of AI and proactive technologies to support agent and client engagement and brokerage operations.

"My goal is simple: to meet the demands of brokerages and teams, solving their pain points and creating scalable, efficient, and more profitable outcomes. I firmly believe that only with proactive and smart technology can agents and brokerages compete and excel at scale" states Omer.

Erez Yakoel, VP of Research and Development, has played a pivotal role in driving innovation within LocalizeOS. His expertise in AI and data science has been instrumental in developing a proprietary, patented technology that anticipates a buyer's likelihood to conduct a real estate transaction (buy, sell, rent, lease, or finance a home). Erez's groundbreaking work equips real estate professionals with actionable insights to grow their businesses.

"This technology changes the way agents communicate with buyer leads," states Erez. "It has the power to impact the scalability and profitability of lead conversion immensely, making the process simpler and more efficient for agents than it has ever been."

Omer and Erez are honored to be recognized by RisMedia for all their hard work and determination. For more information on LocalizeOS visit localizeos.com/ .

About LocalizeOS :

Headquartered in NYC and operating across NYC, D.C. Metro Region, Chicago, and South Florida, we at LocalizeOS are at the forefront of constructing the most advanced Operating System for Real Estate. We firmly believe in the transformative and limitless potential of artificial intelligence built for real estate. By leveraging deep technologies, we empower real estate agents, teams and brokers to amplify their reach beyond human capabilities and create new opportunities. Whether it's connecting with more qualified buyers, streamlining workflows, or scaling the business, we are committed to furnishing the essential tools for success. Recognizing the inherent disparities in real estate, LocalizeOS provides you with an unparalleled advantage. You. Amplified.

Media Contact:

Nicole Wolf

Marketing Strategist

LocalizeOS

nicolew@localizeos.com

SOURCE: LocalizeOS

View the original press release on accesswire.com