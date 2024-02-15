ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, is set to unveil its latest sustainable packaging advancements at Packaging Innovations 2024, held at the NEC in Birmingham on 21-22 February at stand N92. ProAmpac's latest groundbreaking sustainable products include:

RAP's all-fiber food-to-go solution, RecycAll. Successfully tested for sandwich wedges and embraced by UK and EU retailers, the RecycAll range has expanded to include food trays and grab bags tailored for high-end sandwiches and bakery delicacies.

ProActive Recyclable® FibreSculpt is a high-barrier fiber-based solution for shallow-draw thermoforming tray applications. It aligns with the OPRL guidelines and boasts over 90% fiber content, rendering it kerbside recyclable in the UK and Ireland.

Recycle Ready Retort RT-4000 is an ultra-high barrier polypropylene-based platform available as reel stock or premade pouches in stand-up and 3-side seals.

ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect MP-1000 features state-of-the-art moisture-adsorbing technology that eliminates the need for desiccant packets. MP-1000 platforms use Aptar's CSP Technologies' 3-Phase Activ-Polymer platform technology to lower the moisture level in the packaging headspace, making it ideal for applications that require optimal moisture control, such as point-of-care diagnostic kits, live culture probiotics, and hygroscopic powdery food products

"With the introduction of these innovative solutions, we're pushing the boundaries of flexible packaging, and leading the industry toward a more sustainable future," stated Ali McNulty, market manager for ProAmpac.

ProAmpac will also showcase its full ProActive Sustainability product portfolio and comprehensive RAP Packaging line of fibre-based food-to-go solutions.

Visit ProAmpac at Packaging Innovations 2024, at stand N92, to explore these cutting-edge advancements in sustainable packaging, or contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com and visit ProAmpac.com for more information.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

