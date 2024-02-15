Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2024 | 16:38
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Named Top-Rated Healthcare Agency

Great Recruiters named Travel Nurses, Inc. top-rated agency for the second half of 2023.

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Travel Nurses, Inc. was just named a top-rated healthcare agency by Great Recruiters for the second half of 2023. Out of 38 agencies named, Travel Nurses, Inc. had the highest average rating of 4.95 out of 5.

Travel Nurses, Inc. logo

Travel Nurses, Inc. logo



Travel Nurses, Inc. proudly boasts that 57 percent of their recruiting team is certified on Great Recruiters. To earn this certification, recruiters must have at least 30 reviews on the Great Recruiters platform and maintain a 4.5-star rating. In addition to this honor, Travel Nurses, Inc. recruiter, Marissa Morgan, was named a top recruiter by the platform in the third quarter of 2023. Travel Nurses, Inc. has experienced recruiters who enjoy what they do.

According to Great Recruiters, the rankings were determined by the following criteria:

  • Capturing real-time feedback from candidates, clients, and placed talent
  • Automating instant action on feedback
  • Measuring & improving organizational performance
  • Promoting success stories and building social proof to elevate their online reputation

"Having a recruiter who is knowledgeable and (has) your best interest is a life changer as a Travel Nurse!" said one healthcare professional.

Bryan Burnett, the company's CEO said, "I'm immensely proud of our team's dedication to excellence, which has been recognized by Great Recruiters. Being named a top-rated healthcare agency underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to both our nurses and healthcare partners."

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Community and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll
Vice President of Marketing
catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com
901-425-1636

SOURCE: Travel Nurses, Inc.

