CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Receives $975,000 From Warrant Exercise at 75 Cents

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $975,000 from the exercise of 1.3 million warrants at 75 cents by Kings Chapel International ("KCI").

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO, commented; "2024 is expected to be a transformative year for CoTec where the majority of our operational focus will be the completion of two feasibility studies for the roll-out of our technologies in the USA and Canada, as we target production and revenue generation by 2025/2026."

"CoTec remains on track in the execution of its strategy despite challenging conditions in the capital markets."

Correction to Prior Early Warning Report

The Company also announces a correction to its news release dated November 27, 2023, entitled "CoTec Receives $2.25M From Warrant Exercise at 75 Cents." The original news release stated that, immediately following the private transaction, Julian Treger owned or controlled 1,924,466 options to purchase common sares. The news release should have stated that, immediately following the private transaction, Julian Treger owned or controlled 2,731,371 options to purchase common shares. All other details of the news release issued on November 27, 2023 remain in effect.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid- tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively pursuing operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

