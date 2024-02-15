Wincanton Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 15
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0030329360
Issuer Name
WINCANTON PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Feb-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Feb-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6.007657
0.331165
6.338822
7894630
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.963269
0.336489
6.299758
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0030329360
7482166
6.007657
Sub Total 8.A
7482166
6.007657%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/05/2024
02/05/2024
Cash
200051
0.160626
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/07/2024
02/07/2024
Cash
130271
0.104597
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/07/2024
17/07/2024
Cash
7600
0.006102
Cash-settled Equity Swap
31/10/2024
31/10/2024
Cash
54672
0.043897
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/02/2025
27/02/2025
Cash
377
0.000298
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/03/2025
19/03/2025
Cash
17293
0.013881
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2029
02/03/2029
Cash
2200
0.001764
Sub Total 8.B2
412464
0.331165%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
6.007646
6.338811%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
12. Date of Completion
15-Feb-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom