Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Viaplay Group AB on STO Corporate Bonds (102/24)

The following bond loans issued by Viaplay Group AB will have a new last trading date and the base margin is increased to 3,75%. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached documents. ISIN New Last Trading Day SE0013104957 2028-12-31 SE0012676138 2028-12-31 SE0011426220 2028-12-31 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1195937