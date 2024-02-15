Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024
WKN: A2PFRW | ISIN: SE0012116390 | Ticker-Symbol: NEB
15.02.24
16:50 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2024 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Viaplay Group AB on STO Corporate Bonds (102/24)

The following bond loans issued by Viaplay Group AB will have a new last
trading date and the base margin is increased to 3,75%. Please find instrument
identifiers in the attached documents. 

ISIN     New Last Trading Day
SE0013104957 2028-12-31     
SE0012676138 2028-12-31     
SE0011426220 2028-12-31     



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1195937
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
