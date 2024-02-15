

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing business inventories in the U.S. rose in line with economist estimates in the month of December.



The report said business inventories climbed by 0.4 percent in December after edging down by 0.1 percent in November. The increase matched economist estimates.



Retail inventories advanced by 0.6 percent, wholesale inventories rose by 0.4 percent and manufacturing inventories inched up by 0.1 percent.



The Commerce Department also said business sales increased by 0.4 percent in December after coming in unchanged in November.



Wholesale sales climbed by 0.7 percent and retail sales grew by 0.4 percent, while manufacturing sales were unchanged.



With inventories and sales both rising, the total business inventories/sales ratio for December came in unchanged from the previous month at 1.37.



