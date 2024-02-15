

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday, February 21.



Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting below average demand.



The auction drew a high yield of 4.423 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53, while the ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



