NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Signs Agreement to Expand Starborn Academy Globally

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Uplift Aerospace (OTC PINK:NRPI) announced the signing of a new agreement with Magnitude.io today, a leading innovator in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education. This collaboration marks a new era of immersive STEM learning and significant expansion of Uplift's Starborn Academy into strategic global markets, including a main focus on California school districts.

Starborn Academy, an immersive nine-week virtual reality (VR) education program, has been designed to elevate critical thinking and performance in STEM subjects among students. Since 2013 Magnitude has brought the wonder of science and engineering with missions aboard the International Space Station for schools, science centers, libraries, and museums around the world. Magnitude thrives with global partnerships with organizations such as Intel Corporation, the United Nations, and many others. Magnitude will be leveraging its deep connections within education to expand Uplift Aerospace's proprietary Starborn Academy into new markets.

For more information on integrating this innovative virtual reality learning platform into your school district, please contact info@upliftaerospace.com or visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/starborn-academy.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace (Symbol: NRPI) provides comprehensive space mission solutions, including astronaut training (both in-person and VR), mission design, and access to suborbital and orbital flights.

Over the past two years, Uplift Aerospace has secured agreements with NASA, Blue Origin, Orbital Reef Space Station, University of Arizona, University of Wisconsin, and the University of Central Florida. The ultimate objective of the Company is to run its businesses in order to create shareholder value, while exercising sound corporate governance to ensure the interests of the Company's management and shareholders are completely aligned.

