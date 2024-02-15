Grasshopper Farms Michigan Revolutionizes Cannabis Experience with Launch of Premium Infused Pre-Rolls

PAW PAW, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Grasshopper Farms (GHF), a pioneering force in the premium sun-grown cannabis industry, proudly announces the highly-anticipated launch of its infused pre-rolls, setting a new standard for excellence in the market. This innovative offering represents a fusion of GHF's signature sun-grown flower, flavor-packed terpenes, and a potent THC boost, meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled smoking experience.

Unlike traditional pre-rolls, GHF's infused offerings are crafted with solvent-free terpenes, ensuring a purer and more flavorful smoking experience. Rolled to perfection, these pre-rolls boast a distinct appearance, smoother draw, and improved burn, setting them apart from the competition.

Indulge in Chocolate Covered Strawberries Pre-Roll, Perfect for Month of Valentine's Day

"Our infused pre-rolls are a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence," says CEO and founder Will Bowden. "By infusing the flavor directly into the flower, we're offering consumers a more authentic and enjoyable smoking experience. Infused pre-rolls are the future of cannabis consumption, as people seek to explore and savor the rich flavors of premium cannabis."

To extend the Valentine's Day sweetness, GHF's infused pre-rolls debut with the flavor of Chocolate Covered Strawberries, promising a delectable and consistent smoke with every puff. Looking ahead, GHF will expand its flavor offerings providing consumers with a diverse range of delicious options.

Grasshopper Farms has distinguished itself in the competitive cannabis landscape by prioritizing quality over quantity. Embracing a craft approach, GHF produces less than 5% of the state's supply, elevating industry standards and redefining perceptions of premium cannabis.

With its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Grasshopper Farms continues to inspire and redefine the cannabis community's expectations. As GHF expands its reach into new markets across Colorado, New Jersey, and Minnesota, the company's unique journey of excellence and craftsmanship resonates with cannabis enthusiasts nationwide.

For more information about Grasshopper Farms, its premium infused pre-rolls and retailers in Michigan where you can purchase them, please visit https://grasshopperfarms.com/infused-pre-rolls.

About Grasshopper Farms

Grasshopper Farms is proud to employ 100% former Michigan caregiver farmers on 160+ acres and ~5,000 outdoor plants. With more than 60 years of combined growing expertise on our 85-person Michigan team, we pledge to deliver the best plants, products, and experience. Offering 30+ strains of premium, sun-grown cannabis, come visit us at the farm in Paw Paw, Michigan, and see for yourself. Currently sold in more than 40 retail locations in Michigan. For more information, visit https://www.grasshopperfarms.com

About the 360 Agency

Based in Baltimore, the experienced C-360 team offers fractional CMO services, public relations and crisis communications; media planning and buying, including traditional and digital advertising; SEO (search engine optimization); SEM (paid search and display); website design and development; creative services, including graphic design and copywriting; social media (paid and organic); event planning; photography and videography. C-360 is a Capitol Communicator sponsor. For more information visit https:// c-360 .agency/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Waranch

samantha@C-360.agency

SOURCE: Grasshopper Farms

View the original press release on accesswire.com