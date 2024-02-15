Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2024 | 19:26
KeyBank to Participate in Home Ownership Seminar in Buffalo

Seminar will provide advice and details on how to prepare to purchase a home, including products and assistance programs available to first time homebuyers.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / KeyBank will take part in MMB Realty's Group's Home Ownership Seminar in Buffalo, NY. KeyBank will be offering advice and details on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers.

The event will take place on:

  • Saturday, February 17th - 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Mount Olive Baptist Church - 701 East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, NY

Get tips on home Ownership from KeyBank

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

CFMA #240214-2452780

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

