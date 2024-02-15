Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.02.2024 | 20:30
Citycon Oyj: Citycon's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2023 published

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 15 February 2024 at 20:20 hrs

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Financial Review for 2023 has been published today. The Financial Review includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Consolidated Financial Statements, Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor's Report for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2023.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The ESEF-statement is unaudited. The Financial Statements as an XHTML file is attached to this release.

Citycon Oyj has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2023. The statements are prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code published by the Finnish Securities Market Association.

The Financial Review, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report are attached to this release, and they are also available on the company's website at www.citycon.com.

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:
Sakari Järvelä
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13399/3929880/2609500.pdf

Citycon_Financial Review 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13399/3929880/2609501.zip

549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206-2023-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3929880/a24a8a49c5324944.pdf

Citycon Corporate Governance Statement 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3929880/910e1d64e5115e2f.pdf

Citycon Remuneration Report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycons-financial-statements-corporate-governance-statement-and-remuneration-report-for-2023-published-302063417.html

