Product combines fish-skin grafts and silicone for optimal wound healing environment

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration and protection, today announced the availability of Shield Standard, which combines a fish-skin graft and silicone backing for efficient treatment of acute and chronic wounds.

Shield Standard is a part of the Kerecis Shield product family, which is designed for managing chronic and acute wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, vascular ulcers, post-Moh's surgical wounds, and draining wounds. The grafts contain essential natural skin elements and are fenestrated to allow adequate wound drainage for appropriate wound moisture at the wound bed.

"The positive feedback we have received from healthcare professionals for the silicone fish-skin combination products has encouraged us to expand the product range," said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis. "We've seen remarkable outcomes from the initial silicone combination product, Shield Adhesive, and are committed to filling the demand for greater variety in wound solutions."

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competing products. Kerecis is the only approved manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish skin globally.

Kerecis is the fastest-growing and one of the top five companies in the U.S. biologics-skin and dermal-substitute market, according to SmartTRAK Business Intelligence. Kerecis' expanding product portfolio includes SurgiBind®/SurgiClose®, which are used for reconstructive surgery in hospital operating rooms; GraftGuide®, which is mostly sold to burn centers; and MariGen® and Shield, which are sold to healthcare facilities to treat chronic wounds such as diabetic wounds, as well as post-Moh's surgery wounds.

Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle. For more information, visit https://www.kerecis.com.

