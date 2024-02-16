

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales data from the UK is the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales for January. Sales are forecast to grow 1.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 3.2 percent decrease in December.



In the meantime, Destatis releases Germany's wholesale prices for January.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final consumer price data for January. Consumer price inflation is seen at 3.1 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate.



At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The central bank expects the bank to hold its benchmark rate at 16.00 percent.



