

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2023 net income surged to $3.21 billion from last year's $472 million.



In the fourth quarter, net income was $748 million.



Full-year net premiums earned and fee income rose 4.4 percent to $45.00 billion from last year's $43.12 billion. At constant foreign exchange rates, net premiums earned and fee income increased by 4.9 percent.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors will propose a dividend increase of 6 percent to $6.80 per share at the Annual General Meeting on April 12.



Looking ahead for 2024, Swiss Re continues to expect net income of more than $3.6 billion under IFRS, higher than the previous year.



