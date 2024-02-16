Anzeige
16.02.2024 | 08:06
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 16 February 2024 its issued capital comprised 100,361,305 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, including 21,335,995 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 79,025,310 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

16 February 2024



