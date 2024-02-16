

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to nearly a 1-month low of 161.79 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 161.47.



Against the Canada and the Australian dollars, the yen slid to a 16-year low of 111.50 and a 2-1/2-month low of 98.00 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.32 and 97.80, respectively.



The yen slipped to 189.16 against the pound and 170.60 against the Swiss franc, from Thursday's closing quotes of 188.89 and 170.35, respectively.



Against the U.S. and New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to 150.37 and 91.69 from yesterday's closing quotes of 149.91 and 91.54, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 162.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the loonie, 99.00 against the aussie, 191.00 against the pound, 172.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the greenback and 92.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken