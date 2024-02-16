

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENI SpA (E) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled Euro149 million, or Euro0.05 per share. This compares with Euro627 million, or Euro0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, ENI SpA reported adjusted earnings of Euro1.638 billion or Euro0.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.3% to Euro25.027 billion from Euro31.815 billion last year.



ENI SpA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): Euro149 Mln. vs. Euro627 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): Euro0.05 vs. Euro0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro25.027 Bln vs. Euro31.815 Bln last year.



