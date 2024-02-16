DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15 February 2024 it purchased a total of 189,126 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 109,126 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.496 GBP1.278 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.484 GBP1.270 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.487262 GBP1.272743

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,021,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4920 1.496 XDUB 08:34:25 00068886589TRLO0 2805 1.496 XDUB 08:34:25 00068886590TRLO0 1345 1.492 XDUB 08:36:29 00068886630TRLO0 3400 1.492 XDUB 08:36:29 00068886631TRLO0 1700 1.492 XDUB 08:36:29 00068886632TRLO0 546 1.492 XDUB 08:36:29 00068886633TRLO0 407 1.488 XDUB 10:32:51 00068889865TRLO0 4042 1.488 XDUB 10:32:51 00068889866TRLO0 2097 1.488 XDUB 10:32:51 00068889867TRLO0 7335 1.488 XDUB 12:26:12 00068892618TRLO0 7992 1.486 XDUB 12:46:53 00068893094TRLO0 1212 1.486 XDUB 13:50:56 00068894807TRLO0 6685 1.486 XDUB 13:50:56 00068894808TRLO0 6770 1.484 XDUB 14:22:23 00068895590TRLO0 2000 1.484 XDUB 14:22:23 00068895591TRLO0 1885 1.484 XDUB 14:22:23 00068895592TRLO0 7005 1.484 XDUB 14:22:42 00068895612TRLO0 6881 1.488 XDUB 14:42:10 00068896158TRLO0 1115 1.488 XDUB 14:44:59 00068896231TRLO0 1316 1.488 XDUB 14:45:00 00068896233TRLO0 3377 1.488 XDUB 14:45:00 00068896234TRLO0 685 1.488 XDUB 14:45:00 00068896235TRLO0 7281 1.486 XDUB 14:46:44 00068896276TRLO0 3900 1.488 XDUB 14:46:44 00068896277TRLO0 2000 1.488 XDUB 14:46:44 00068896278TRLO0 696 1.488 XDUB 14:46:44 00068896279TRLO0 7886 1.484 XDUB 15:01:34 00068896727TRLO0 2000 1.488 XDUB 15:44:38 00068898069TRLO0 3000 1.488 XDUB 15:44:38 00068898070TRLO0 1400 1.488 XDUB 15:44:38 00068898071TRLO0 2955 1.484 XDUB 15:44:49 00068898078TRLO0 2488 1.484 XDUB 16:08:28 00068898929TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6613 127.80 XLON 08:34:25 00068886588TRLO0 8174 127.20 XLON 08:53:03 00068887119TRLO0 3263 127.20 XLON 12:26:12 00068892619TRLO0 3012 127.20 XLON 12:26:12 00068892620TRLO0 399 127.20 XLON 12:26:13 00068892621TRLO0 1937 127.40 XLON 14:16:13 00068895381TRLO0 3741 127.40 XLON 14:16:13 00068895382TRLO0 198 127.40 XLON 14:16:13 00068895383TRLO0 2000 127.40 XLON 14:35:16 00068895960TRLO0 3000 127.40 XLON 14:35:49 00068895980TRLO0 3000 127.40 XLON 14:35:49 00068895981TRLO0 3000 127.40 XLON 14:35:49 00068895982TRLO0 3000 127.40 XLON 14:35:49 00068895983TRLO0 2849 127.40 XLON 14:38:09 00068896072TRLO0 1300 127.40 XLON 14:38:09 00068896073TRLO0 3000 127.40 XLON 14:41:43 00068896154TRLO0 1000 127.40 XLON 14:41:44 00068896155TRLO0 1913 127.20 XLON 14:54:44 00068896517TRLO0 3662 127.20 XLON 14:54:44 00068896518TRLO0 346 127.20 XLON 14:54:44 00068896519TRLO0 80 127.20 XLON 14:54:44 00068896520TRLO0 1978 127.20 XLON 14:54:44 00068896521TRLO0 7184 127.00 XLON 16:08:28 00068898926TRLO0 6814 127.00 XLON 16:08:28 00068898927TRLO0 4158 127.00 XLON 16:08:28 00068898928TRLO0 691 127.20 XLON 16:12:00 00068899056TRLO0 77 127.20 XLON 16:12:00 00068899057TRLO0 947 127.20 XLON 16:12:00 00068899058TRLO0 2664 127.20 XLON 16:12:00 00068899059TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 304099 EQS News ID: 1838557 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838557&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)