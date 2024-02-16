Anzeige
Freitag, 16.02.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:00 Uhr
1,476 Euro
-0,006
-0,40 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4801,52809:16
16.02.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
16 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 February 2024 it purchased a total of 189,126 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           109,126     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.496     GBP1.278 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.484     GBP1.270 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.487262    GBP1.272743

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,021,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4920       1.496         XDUB      08:34:25      00068886589TRLO0 
2805       1.496         XDUB      08:34:25      00068886590TRLO0 
1345       1.492         XDUB      08:36:29      00068886630TRLO0 
3400       1.492         XDUB      08:36:29      00068886631TRLO0 
1700       1.492         XDUB      08:36:29      00068886632TRLO0 
546       1.492         XDUB      08:36:29      00068886633TRLO0 
407       1.488         XDUB      10:32:51      00068889865TRLO0 
4042       1.488         XDUB      10:32:51      00068889866TRLO0 
2097       1.488         XDUB      10:32:51      00068889867TRLO0 
7335       1.488         XDUB      12:26:12      00068892618TRLO0 
7992       1.486         XDUB      12:46:53      00068893094TRLO0 
1212       1.486         XDUB      13:50:56      00068894807TRLO0 
6685       1.486         XDUB      13:50:56      00068894808TRLO0 
6770       1.484         XDUB      14:22:23      00068895590TRLO0 
2000       1.484         XDUB      14:22:23      00068895591TRLO0 
1885       1.484         XDUB      14:22:23      00068895592TRLO0 
7005       1.484         XDUB      14:22:42      00068895612TRLO0 
6881       1.488         XDUB      14:42:10      00068896158TRLO0 
1115       1.488         XDUB      14:44:59      00068896231TRLO0 
1316       1.488         XDUB      14:45:00      00068896233TRLO0 
3377       1.488         XDUB      14:45:00      00068896234TRLO0 
685       1.488         XDUB      14:45:00      00068896235TRLO0 
7281       1.486         XDUB      14:46:44      00068896276TRLO0 
3900       1.488         XDUB      14:46:44      00068896277TRLO0 
2000       1.488         XDUB      14:46:44      00068896278TRLO0 
696       1.488         XDUB      14:46:44      00068896279TRLO0 
7886       1.484         XDUB      15:01:34      00068896727TRLO0 
2000       1.488         XDUB      15:44:38      00068898069TRLO0 
3000       1.488         XDUB      15:44:38      00068898070TRLO0 
1400       1.488         XDUB      15:44:38      00068898071TRLO0 
2955       1.484         XDUB      15:44:49      00068898078TRLO0 
2488       1.484         XDUB      16:08:28      00068898929TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6613       127.80        XLON      08:34:25      00068886588TRLO0 
8174       127.20        XLON      08:53:03      00068887119TRLO0 
3263       127.20        XLON      12:26:12      00068892619TRLO0 
3012       127.20        XLON      12:26:12      00068892620TRLO0 
399       127.20        XLON      12:26:13      00068892621TRLO0 
1937       127.40        XLON      14:16:13      00068895381TRLO0 
3741       127.40        XLON      14:16:13      00068895382TRLO0 
198       127.40        XLON      14:16:13      00068895383TRLO0 
2000       127.40        XLON      14:35:16      00068895960TRLO0 
3000       127.40        XLON      14:35:49      00068895980TRLO0 
3000       127.40        XLON      14:35:49      00068895981TRLO0 
3000       127.40        XLON      14:35:49      00068895982TRLO0 
3000       127.40        XLON      14:35:49      00068895983TRLO0 
2849       127.40        XLON      14:38:09      00068896072TRLO0 
1300       127.40        XLON      14:38:09      00068896073TRLO0 
3000       127.40        XLON      14:41:43      00068896154TRLO0 
1000       127.40        XLON      14:41:44      00068896155TRLO0 
1913       127.20        XLON      14:54:44      00068896517TRLO0 
3662       127.20        XLON      14:54:44      00068896518TRLO0 
346       127.20        XLON      14:54:44      00068896519TRLO0 
80        127.20        XLON      14:54:44      00068896520TRLO0 
1978       127.20        XLON      14:54:44      00068896521TRLO0 
7184       127.00        XLON      16:08:28      00068898926TRLO0 
6814       127.00        XLON      16:08:28      00068898927TRLO0 
4158       127.00        XLON      16:08:28      00068898928TRLO0 
691       127.20        XLON      16:12:00      00068899056TRLO0 
77        127.20        XLON      16:12:00      00068899057TRLO0 
947       127.20        XLON      16:12:00      00068899058TRLO0 
2664       127.20        XLON      16:12:00      00068899059TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 304099 
EQS News ID:  1838557 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838557&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

