

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Friday confirmed Paul Thwaite as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



Thwaite, NatWest's former head of the Commercial & Institutional (C&I) business, was appointed as CEO on an initial 12-month basis in July last year after the previous CEO Alison Rose left the company.



Thwaite has also been appointed as CEO and Executive Director of NatWest Holdings Limited, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc.



