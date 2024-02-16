

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc reported that its fiscal year operating profit before tax increased to 6.18 billion pounds from 5.13 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations was 48.9 pence compared to 36.2 pence. On a business performance basis, overall operating profit was 6.2 billion pounds, up 20% on 2022.



For the period ended 31 December 2023, total income was 14.75 billion pounds compared to 13.16 billion pounds, last year. Total income excluding notable item was 14.3 billion pounds, up 9.8%, compared with 2022. Net interest income increased to 11.05 billion pounds from 9.84 billion pounds.



The company has announced that the directors have recommended a final dividend of 11.5 pence per ordinary share. If approved, payment will be made on 29 April 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 March 2024. The Group intends to commence an on-market buyback programme of up to 300 million pounds in 2024.



