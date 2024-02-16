CHEP Automotive releases its fourth supply chain trend report

As OEMs and suppliers seek resilience, sustainability and collaboration in their supply chains, CHEP's report examines the latest trends in the automotive industry

In light of the 2023 KPMG Future of Supply Chain report, which revealed that only 55% of respondents described their supply chain as stable and well positioned for the future, CHEP acknowledges the challenges faced by companies in recent times. Factors such as pandemic-related lockdowns, geopolitical unrest or shortages led to a re-evaluation of resilience within the business landscape, and "The future of supply chain optimisation: 6 trends" examines how recent disruption has also facilitated greater supply chain optimisation.

"You say supply chain optimisation, people think robots and software," said Safak Aktekin, Senior Commercial Director at CHEP Automotive. "Technology is of course penetrating the supply chain, but the real interest lies in how these technologies support innovative thinking to meet a growing demand for leaner, greener and more resilient supply chain strategies."

Drawing on examples from the automotive industry, CHEP's report examines how technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) or blockchain contribute to enhancing supply chain resilience, promoting environmentally sustainable practices, and fostering collaborative networks.

"With the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) models to electric vehicles (EVs), the automotive industry is facing its biggest ever transition," adds Safak. "Carmakers and suppliers must be leaner than ever before to achieve attractive and competitive price points for the end consumer. All the while, eyes are on the same industry to reduce their own transport emissions. It's the perfect breeding ground for the latest in supply chain optimisation."

Read the full report here: https://www.chep.com/uk/en/blog/future-supply-chain-optimisation-6-trends

