

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L), a REIT firm, on Friday reported lower loss before tax and higher rental income for fiscal 2023, on favorable occupier markets and proactive portfolio management.



Yearly loss before tax significantly narrowed to 263 million pounds from 1.967 billion pounds, last year.



After tax, loss per share narrowed to 20.7 pence from 159.7 pence in the previous year.



Excluding items, it reported profit before tax of 409 million pounds compared with 386 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share was 32.7 pence compared with 31 pence in the last year.



Rental income increased 12.5 percent to 587 million pounds from 522 million pounds in the previous year, driven by development completions and strong like-for-like rental growth of 6.5 per cent.



Assets under management was 20,677 million pounds compared with 20,947 million pounds in the prior year.



Additionally, the company declared a final dividend of 19.1 pence per share higher to 18.2 pence paid last year by 4.9 percent. The dividend is payable on May 3 to shareholders of record as on March 15.



On Thursday, Segro shares closed at 833.20 pence, up 2.26% in London.



