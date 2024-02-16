

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. have signed the first supply agreement on components of Volkswagen's MEB for Mahindra's electric platform INGLO. The deal covers the supply of certain electric components as well as unified cells. Mahindra plans to launch five all-electric SUVs in India based on its new electric platform INGLO, starting December 2024. The agreement will run over several years and will have total volume of about 50 GWh over lifetime.



Volkswagen's MEB platform and its components are used by the brands Volkswagen, Audi, Škoda and SEAT/CUPRA as well as external partners like Ford and Mahindra.



