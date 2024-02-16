DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (USDUHYC LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.9272 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1311781 CODE: USDUHYC LN ISIN: OL1435356065 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: OL1435356065 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDUHYC LN Sequence No.: 304104 EQS News ID: 1838621 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 16, 2024 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)