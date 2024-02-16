Royal Schiphol Group N.V.: Turning point for Schiphol in 2023

Quality improvements come at a cost



2023 marks a turning point for Schiphol's development. Passengers once again had a pleasant experience at the airport, working conditions for employees improved and Schiphol came up with initiatives in an 8-point plan to make the airport structurally quieter, cleaner and better. Schiphol closes the financial year 2023 with an underlying result of 101 million euros. Although the financial results improved, Schiphol's financials remain under pressure because of significant cost increases and investments with the necessary quality improvements.



Schiphol invested a lot in creating higher wages and better working conditions in 2023. The number of security guards working at the airport increased significantly contributing to passengers travelling comfortably again. Investments in well-functioning lifting aids in the baggage areas will make the work of baggage handlers easier and Schiphol is also taking important steps to better protect employees against emissions from vehicles and aircraft. This is ongoing.



Schiphol connects the Netherlands to 305 direct destinations (-3,8% compared to 2022) of which 126 are intercontinental (-2,3% compared to 2022). Schiphol was the second best connected airport in 2023 based on the number of direct connections, according to the ACI Connectivity Report 2023. Schiphol is in 2023 the 4th best connected hub airport worldwide.



Ruud Sondag, CEO Royal Schiphol Group



"It is time to further invest in the quality at Schiphol. Recent investments really paid off. Both working at and travelling through Schiphol has considerably improved. And we are not done yet. We must continue to invest if we want to secure quality for airlines, passengers and employees. 2023 also marks our turning point in our concerns for our neighbours and the climate. More than ever we are motivated to contribute to these topics and we want to do so by achieving our 8-point plan. The need to reduce noise in the short term, for example by banning night flights, is essential. We continue our work to be an excellent airport for everyone at and around Schiphol."



