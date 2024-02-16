DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 15-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 42.6698 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 190158 CODE: AMEG LN ISIN: LU2469335371 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335371 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LN Sequence No.: 304335 EQS News ID: 1839093 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 16, 2024 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)